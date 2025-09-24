Court Denies Bail to Bishnoi Gang Member in Salman Khan House Firing Case

Mumbai: A special court here has refused bail to an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, held in connection with the shooting incident at actor Salman Khan's residence last year, saying he played an "active role" in the offence and was "intentionally involved" in the organised crime activities. The bail plea of Mohammed Rafiq Sardar Chaudhari was on Monday rejected by judge Mahesh Jadhav hearing cases pertaining to the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA).

Police said Chaudhari had recced Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra area just two days before the firing. He had also shot a video during the recce, and sent it to Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of Lawrence Bishnoi. The accused sought bail citing several grounds, including an unexplained seven-hour delay in (filing of) the FIR, illegal arrest, absence of crucial evidence, lack of mens rea (criminal intent), and no prior criminal record for invoking the MCOCA against him.

Special public prosecutor, Mahesh Mule, opposed his plea, saying the applicant was involved in aiding and abetting in the present crime. The court after hearing both sides, rejected the defence's contentions for seeking bail. The judge noted that Chaudhari's confession statement, although retracted, was corroborated by other evidence, including the phone call records and a forensic expert's report which confirmed that four videos of the victim's house were found on his mobile.

The court held that Chaudhari's confession and other evidence on record prima facie reflect that he was part of the conspiracy, and being a member of a gang, he aided and abetted for the commission of the crime. "The applicant has played an active role in the crime. He was involved intentionally in the organised crime activities and acquired monetary gain through his nephew," the court said.

The judge ruled that Chaudhari failed to satisfy the twin conditions for bail under the MCOCA that there are no reasonable grounds to believe he is guilty and that he is not likely to commit another offense while on bail. The court, therefore, held that the accused was not entitled for bail.

Two bike-borne individuals- Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal - had carried out the firing incident outside Salman's Galaxy apartment on April 14, 2024 morning. Chaudhari, Gupta, Pal, Sonukumar Bishnoi and Harpal Singh are currently in judicial custody.

One accused Anujkumar Thapan committed suicide during the police custody. In the chargesheet filed in the case, police have shown the Bishnoi brothers as wanted accused in the case.