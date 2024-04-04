Court Awards 20 yrs RI to Auto Driver for Raping Minor Girl

Hyderabad: The Special Sessions Court on Thursday awarded 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) to J. Akileshwar Akilesh, an autorickshaw driver, for raping a minor girl in 2018. The accused, who is a resident of Krishnanagar in Kacheguda, was arrested by the police in 2018 after the victim’s family members had lodged a complaint against him.

The accused was booked under Section 276 (2) (n) of the IPC as well as Pocso Act, the police said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs.5,000 on the accused if the latter defaulted on paying the said amount. In case of defaulting on paying the said fine amount, the accused will undergo another simple imprisonment for six more months.

Apart from this, the court also announced the compensation of Rs.4 lakh to the victim, stated the press statement issued by the city police commissioner’s office.