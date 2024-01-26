Couple's Honeymoon Divergence: Ayodhya Instead of Goa Sparks Divorce

Hyderabad: In a rather unusual turn of events, a woman from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, has filed for divorce just eight months into her marriage. The reason behind this decision lies in her husband's unfulfilled promise of a honeymoon in Goa or abroad, as opposed to the actual destination – Ayodhya and Varanasi. The divorce application was submitted in a family court, where the couple is undergoing counseling.

The couple, both employed as IT professionals, tied the knot in May of the previous year. Despite their financial stability, the woman's husband opted for a domestic honeymoon, citing the need to care for his parents. Initially agreeing to visit Goa or South India, the woman was taken aback when her husband booked flights to Ayodhya and Varanasi, disclosing the altered plans just a day before the trip. He justified the change, stating it was to fulfill his mother's wish to visit Ayodhya before the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

While the wife initially went along with the altered plans, tensions escalated upon their return, leading to the case reaching a family court in Bhopal on January 19. The woman, in her divorce petition, not only expressed her disappointment with the choice of destination but also highlighted her husband's alleged prioritization of his family over her.

The ongoing counseling sessions at the Bhopal Family Court are aimed at addressing the discord within the marriage, with the husband dismissing his wife's concerns as an exaggeration. The intricacies of the case are yet to unfold as the couple navigates the counseling process.