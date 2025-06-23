Couple Killed as Roof Collapses in Hazaribag

Hazaribag: A couple died after the roof of their room collapsed and fell on them in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, an official said on Monday. The incident happened when the couple was sleeping inside the room at Rasoidhamna village on Sunday night. The deceased were identified as Hadis Ansari (52) and his wife Zamira Khatun (48).

Barhi Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Johan Tudu said they were sleeping in their room when the roof of their room collapsed on them and they died on the spot. Other members of the house remained unaffected as they were sleeping in separate rooms, he said. The SDO said the bodies were sent for postmortem at the Barhi Sub Division Hospital.

He said that the relief and grants would be provided to the family as per the government rule. Ansari and Khatun were parents of five children including three daughters and two sons. The elder daughter is married. "Ansari was the sole bread earner of the family. Two girls are below 18 years of age. So, the administration has decided to admit them in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Hazaribag," Tudu said.

After seeing the condition of the family, the SDO provided 50 kg of ration and Rs 10,000 in cash for immediate relief. He said that the family would receive Rs 4 lakh as compensation for each death under the disaster management department. "The document regarding this is being prepared and it will be soon submitted to the deputy commissioner," he added. The SDO added, "We have ordered a survey of old and dilapidated houses in the area in a bid to avoid such incidents."