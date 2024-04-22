Couple killed as car rams into lorry in Suryapet

Hyderabad: A couple died after the car in which they were travelling rammed into a lorry at Mukundapuram village in Suryapet on Monday morning.



The accident occurred when the couple - S Naveen Raj, 29, and Bhargavi, 24, - hailing from Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh was going to Vijayawada. Such was the impact of the accident that the car roof was damaged completely after it rammed into the lorry from behind resulting in serious injuries to those travelling in it, the police said.

Locals tried to pull them out of the car manually but in vain as it got stuck beneath the lorry. They then alerted the police, who pressed into service a crane to retrieve them. It was initially a tough task to remove the car from beneath the lorry but with the help of locals, the car was removed, according to police.

The marriage of Naveen Raj, a lecturer in a corporate college, was married to Bhargavi, two years ago.