Couple Electrocuted While Drying Clothes

Hyderabad: A couple was electrocuted when they were drying clothes in Biranpur village early on Monday. Boini Laxman, 48, tried to rescue his wife, Boini Lakshmamma, alias Lakshmi, 42, who was hanging clothes out to dry in their backyard, Vikarabad district police said.

Lakshmi inadvertently made contact with an uninsulated wire hanging from an electric pole, crying out for help. Upon hearing her screams, Laxman rushed to her aid, but tragically, both lost their lives in the attempt, police confirmed.

It was revealed that Lakshmi, not wearing slippers and holding wet clothes, had accidentally touched the live wire. The couple's cries alerted their children, who promptly emerged from their room, prompting villagers to notify the authorities.

Upon arrival, police swiftly disconnected the main switch from the victims' residence and the transformer. The couple was immediately taken to a nearby private clinic, where medical professionals, after examination, pronounced them dead.

Laxman, a farmer, and Lakshmi, a homemaker, leave behind a daughter, B. Sailaja, who is married, and a son, B. Siddarth, who is currently pursuing his studies, authorities said.

Law enforcement officials have started an investigation into the incident, registering a case of death due to negligence. The bodies of the victims have been transferred to the local government hospital mortuary for further examination through post-mortem.