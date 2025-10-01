Couple Caught on CCTV Stealing Rs 6 lakh Necklace from Bulandshahr Jewellery Shop

A daring theft at a jewellery showroom in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral after CCTV footage revealed a couple stealing a gold necklace worth nearly Rs 6 lakh.

बुलंदशहर



ज्वेलरी शोरूम से लाखों रुपये की चोरी...



साथी संग ग्राहक बनकर आई थी महिला



थाना नगर कोतवाली क्षेत्र का मामला

The incident took place at the showroom owned by Gaurav Pandit, where the couple posed as regular customers. In the video, the man is seen distracting the shopkeeper while the woman discreetly hides a gold necklace under her saree before walking out.

The theft came to light during the day’s closing stock check, when six grams of gold were found missing. Following the discovery, Pandit lodged a police complaint. Police said they are analysing CCTV footage and assured that the couple will be identified soon. “Necessary action will be taken once the suspects are traced,” an official said. The video, widely circulated on social media, has sparked strong reactions from users mocking the thieves’ lack of awareness about surveillance. Many also criticised the showroom staff for failing to notice the theft in real time. The case has left locals shocked and raised concerns over security measures at jewellery shops in the region.



