Couple Camping on Streets Seeks Help from YouTube Philanthropist

Visakhapatnam: A couple from Tirupur, Tamil Nadu, has been living on streets of Visakhapatnam for past 22 days, hoping for assistance from a YouTuber named Sai Harsha.

R. Radha and her husband Raj Kumar are spending their nights at the bus stand near Kailasgiri and their days on the roadside near Tenneti Park, holding a sign pleading for help from Sai Harsha.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Radha revealed that they are burdened with a debt of ₹20 lakh, which they had borrowed for their daughter's marriage. Upon watching a video of the YouTuber helping people in need, they decided to seek his assistance.

According to Radha, they initially travelled to Hyderabad, then to Vizianagaram, before arriving in Visakhapatnam searching for him.

Sai Harsha had begun his social media journey by sharing videos of his gym workouts and training sessions. Later, he transitioned to posting videos on YouTube and now on Instagram. He hides his face while providing financial assistance to people in need. He operates through a team known as HMG Harsha Crew. His social media accounts showcase numerous instances of donations, often reaching into lakhs of rupees.

Questions have arisen on the source of Sai Harsha's substantial funds. His social media activity showcases numerous instances of financial assistance, leaving many curious about his financial background.