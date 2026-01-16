Counting Marred By Opposition Allegations of EVM Glitches

Mumbai: The counting day was overshadowed by a series of high-decibel controversies and formal complaints from the Opposition, with leaders from the Thackeray camp and the “United Pawar” front questioning the sanctity of the electoral process. The allegations led to a tense atmosphere at several counting centres.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut raised questions over the functioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs), alleging glitches that resulted in votes not being counted in around a dozen seats. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rupali Patil-Thombre also objected to the counting process and, along with other candidates, staged a boycott during the counting on Thursday.

The incident occurred at the New English School counting centre, where Ms Thombre and her supporters raised slogans, alleging that democracy was under threat. She claimed that 17 EVMs earmarked for counting had been replaced, triggering strong protests at the venue. Following the objections, the counting process was halted for nearly two hours, leading to heightened tension in the area before police intervened to restore order.

Ms Thombre said a list specifying the EVM to be used for each voter segment had been finalised on January 11 in the presence of polling agents, panchas and the assistant returning officer (ARO). The list, she said, was officially recorded and signed by representatives of all candidates. However, she alleged that different machines were used on the day of counting, raising serious concerns about transparency.

She further claimed that when the ARO was questioned about the mismatch of machine numbers, officials failed to provide a satisfactory explanation. “One mismatch can be understood, but when 17 machines do not match, can this be a mistake?” she said, adding that due procedure was not followed. She alleged that officials neither informed candidates’ representatives nor recorded the process, and accused the administration of attempting to rush the process.

Ms Thombre also alleged that officials avoided producing the January 11 list and instead sought to manage the situation through police intervention rather than addressing the candidates’ concerns. “Any replacement of machines must follow due legal procedure, including informing candidates, obtaining their signatures and video recording. None of this was done. If our concerns are not addressed, we will immediately approach the High Court,” she said, adding that she was being suppressed.

Separately, Mr Raut accused television news channels of showing inaccurate trends in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election results. He alleged that inflated figures were being projected to create a false perception of a decisive BJP lead. “It is a very close contest — a nail-biting fight. The margins being shown are misleading,” he said.

Mr Raut also claimed that counting had been halted in 12 wards due to EVM glitches, adding that Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates were leading in four of those wards. “There were glitches on the polling day as well as on the counting day,” he said, alleging that EVMs were one of the reasons for the party’s defeat.

“Those in power control the Election Commission and the machinery, and can secure any kind of victory,” Mr Raut alleged.