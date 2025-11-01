NELLORE: With the Mission Readiness Review Committee (MRR) and Launch Authorisation Board (LAB) giving their approval on Friday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is all set to launch the LVM3-M5 (Launch Vehicle Mark-3) / CMS-03 Mission at 5.26 p.m. on Sunday, November 2, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), SHAR in Sriharikota.

The 24-hour countdown began at 5.26 p.m. on Saturday for the launch of the 4.4-tonne CMS-03 satellite, also known as GSAT-7R. Ahead of the crucial launch of India’s latest defence communication satellite, Isro chairman Dr S. Narayanan, along with senior scientists, offered prayers at the Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala on Saturday morning, seeking divine blessings for the mission’s success.

Narayanan, accompanied by a team of Isro scientists, participated in the early morning VIP darshan and special rituals at the shrine. The scientists symbolically placed a miniature model of the CMS-03 satellite at the deity’s feet and performed special pujas, praying for a successful launch.

Following the darshan, temple priests conducted Vedic blessings (Veda Ashirvachanam) for Narayanan, the Isro team, and the model of the launch vehicle at the Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the temple premises. Temple officials honoured Dr Narayanan with a silk shawl and Srivari prasadam, the traditional offering from the Lord.

Speaking to the media outside the temple, Narayanan said that all preparations for the CMS-03 satellite launch from Sriharikota had been completed. He stated that the “Bahubali” LVM3 rocket, India’s heaviest launch vehicle, would carry the strategic communication satellite designed specifically for the Indian Navy.

“All systems are ready for tomorrow’s launch. The CMS-03 satellite marks a major step forward in strengthening India’s defence communications,” Narayanan said.

Later in the evening, the Isro chief also visited the Sri Changala Parameswari Temple at Sullurpeta, where he offered prayers seeking the goddess’s blessings for the mission’s success.