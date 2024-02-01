Councillors Rap Mayor, GHMC Chief For Delaying Budget

Hyderabad: Non-BRS councillors on Thursday rapped the GHMC Mayor and the commissioner for delaying the 2024-25 budget and called for a council meeting to be held on priority to discuss the draft Budget. This exercise is usually held in November.

Vurapalli Sravan (BJP, Malkajgiri) on Thursday filed a writ petition in the High Court, seeking directions to the GHMC to hold the council meeting as per the schedule prescribed in Section 88 (c) of the GHMC Act.

“I approached the court only after repeated requests made to the Mayor and GHMC commissioner failed. The council meeting should be held every month, I don’t understand the reason for delaying the meeting,” Sravan said.

P. Vijaya Reddy (Congress, Khairatabad) lashed out at the BRS for allegedly failing to constitute a GHMC standing committee.

“Despite the BRS being in the majority, they are unable to form the standing committee. They're not holding council meetings,” she said.

She said the BRS was “only interested in casting aspersions on the state government and playing to the gallery” while the Mayor was unable to “execute simple tasks” like holding GHMC standing committee election and council meeting.

Syed Minhajuddin (AIMIM, Akberbagh) said that developmental works were hit due to the delay in holding the council meeting. “The GHMC has not paid bills to the contractors for a year. They have stopped the works… even maintaining streetlights has become difficult,” he said.

The BRS corporators blamed the bureaucrats, the Assembly elections and the state government for the delay.