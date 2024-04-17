Corrupt Will Go To Jail After 4th June - BJP President JP Nadda

BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Tuesday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will expedite action against corrupt leaders and parties after assuming office for the third term.

Addressing the public meeting at Tenkasi constituency for party candidate John Pandian, Nadda said the people would see a developed nation under Narendra Modi, “Then John Pandian would be needed in Delhi and hence I have come seeking your support for John Pandian.”

Alleging that DMK leaders had amassed properties to the tune of around `1.34 lakh crore, the BJP national president said that Modi will not leave the corrupt parties and leaders after June 4.

The BJP national president also held a roadshow at Paramakudi in this district, in support of NDA candidate and former Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Panneerselvam.

Panneerselvam, an expelled AIADMK leader, is contesting from Ramanathapuram as an independent candidate as part of the BJP-led NDA. Tamil Nadu goes to polls on April 19.