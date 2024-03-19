Cops Warn People as OTP Scams on the Rise

Hyderabad: The one-time password (OTP) scam is back in the city with scammers pretending to be part of the Aarogyasri scheme attempt to trick beneficiaries into revealing their passwords in order to gain access to their online accounts or steal their money.

“The modus operandi typically begins with fraudulent phone calls, where individuals receive calls from unknown numbers claiming to represent health services. These callers deceive victims by mentioning health insurance schemes and requesting personal information such as Aadhaar and health card details. They then inform the victims that they will receive a six digit OTP on their phones,” said ACP (cyber crime) Siva Maruthi.

“Trusting the legitimacy of the calls, many individuals unwittingly reveal the OTP to the scammers. However, these OTPs are later exploited by cybercriminals to gain unauthorised access to victims’ WhatsApp accounts. Once accessed, they flood the victims’ contact lists with offensive messages and videos, causing humiliation,” the ACP added.

Giving details about a case, Rachakonda (cyber crime) inspector Anjaiah said, “Ashish Gupta, a private employee received a call from someone claiming to be from a health scheme. They said they needed OTPs for verification purposes related to the scheme. Ashish knew he wasn’t eligible for any government schemes, so when he received a call, he was cautious. He alerted himself to not to fall prey to it and stayed vigilant. In addition to spreading offensive content, these cybercriminals resort to extortion tactics, demanding hefty sums of money. Victims, fearing reputational damage often succumb to the pressure and transfer funds to the scammers. Educated individuals are increasingly falling prey to these sophisticated scams.”

Anjaiah emphasised that cybercriminals exploit the trust of educated individuals, enticing them with promises of quick financial gains and leveraging their perceived credibility. “More than 1,000 cybercrimes have been reported in Rachakonda. Efforts are underway to enhance cybersecurity measures and urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police promptly,” the inspector said.