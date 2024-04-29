Hyderabad: The state police have seized Rs.104.18 crore in cash, liquor and drugs since the model code of conduct came into force on March 16. The police have formed 477 flying squads, 89 internal border checkposts besides mobile parties. According to a statement, police seized Rs.63.4 crore in cash, Rs.5.38 crore worth liquor, drugs valued at Rs,7.12 crore, Rs.21.34 crore in precious metals including more than 33 kg gold and other freebies of Rs.6.9 crore.

Top Cop Holds Meet on Polls

Hyderabad: City police commissioner K. Sreenivasa Reddy on Sunday met with election observers to review preparedness for the May 13 Lok Sabha polls. He briefed the observers on measures to implement the model code, enforcement and seizure of cash and liquor. Measures to be taken in the last three days and critical polling locations were discussed.

Manuguru Forest Catches Fire

Kothagudem: A portion of the Manuguru forest in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district caught fire late on Sunday. Forest staff moved in to control the blaze. District forest officials said that it was not a major fire and would be brought under control. The staff was ensuring that the fire did not spread, said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Mohan Pargian.

Drunk Man Beats up App-based Delivery Executive, Creates Ruckus

Hyderabad: The Filmnagar police booked a drunk for assaulting a delivery executive of an app-based food service and creating a ruckus near a pub on Saturday night. The complaint was lodged by Ashfaq Khan, the delivery executive.

According to the FIR, Khan, 25, told the police that he was returning home after his last delivery when the incident occurred. Near a pub, one Rakesh was standing in the middle of the road and stopping vehicles. Rakesh stopped Khan and abused him. When Khan asked him to move, Rajesh and his friend Santosh assaulted him.