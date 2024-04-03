Cops Recover Severed Head of Student from Farm Well

Karimnagar: Police officials recovered the severed head of the engineering student Abhilash, who was missing, from an agricultural open well after draining it out on the outskirts of Timmapur in Karimnagar district on Tuesday.

The police had found the headless body of Abhilash in the well on Sunday. The student was found missing from his college a month ago on March 1.

Meanwhile, several student and BC unions along with the parents of the victim staged a dharna against the college management alleging negligence in providing security to the students.

They alleged that because of the irresponsibility of the college management and hostel warden, the student had gone missing and was found dead in a farm well.

Even IT minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu also took the initiative and ordered the police to take up the investigation from all angles. The police on Tuesday drained out the open well by using cranes and motor pump sets and recovered the head of the Abhilash body. It is yet to be confirmed whether the head was of the students or not.

The police sent the head for the post-mortem and said they might come to a conclusion after they got the post-mortem reports.