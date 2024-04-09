Hyderabad: Madhapur police held a march on Monday morning on the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge, to highlight the dangers of illegal parking on the bridge which could result in accidents. A man was run over on the bridge when he was taking a selfie.

Sub-inspectors and constable took part in the march.

According to Madhapur inspector G. Mallesh, the incident last week involved K. Anil Kumar and K. Ajay who were taking selfies on the bridge when they were hit by an MUV on Saturday. Anil Kumar died on the spot and Ajay is recovering in a hospital.

In response to the incident, the Madhapur police reiterated that stringent action would be taken against those who do not follow traffic rules, especially on the bridge. A fine of Rs.1,000 will be imposed on anyone caught standing for selfies on the carriageway. "This measure is to deter reckless behaviour and ensure the safety of all road users,” inspector Mallesh said.