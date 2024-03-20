Top
Home » Nation

Cops Find Nagole Man Murdered

Nation
DC Correspondent
19 March 2024 7:24 PM GMT
Cops Find Nagole Man Murdered
x
Police said they collected forensic information and were investigating. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A Nagole resident, 28-year-old driver Mallikarjun, was found murdered by unidentified men on Tuesday afternoon. According to a complaint filed by Mallikarjun’s mother Lalitha, Mallikarjun had left home with an unidentified unknown who came at 10 am on Tuesday and said he had some work.

At 3.30 pm, Lalitha’s son-in-law contacted her and said Mallikarjun had been killed and his body was lying near the Musi river. They rushed to the spot to see the body with fatal injuries. Police said they collected forensic information and were investigating.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Nagole Hyderabad Telangana Telangana News Telangana Special News Telangana Crime News 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X