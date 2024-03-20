Cops Find Nagole Man Murdered

Hyderabad: A Nagole resident, 28-year-old driver Mallikarjun, was found murdered by unidentified men on Tuesday afternoon. According to a complaint filed by Mallikarjun’s mother Lalitha, Mallikarjun had left home with an unidentified unknown who came at 10 am on Tuesday and said he had some work.

At 3.30 pm, Lalitha’s son-in-law contacted her and said Mallikarjun had been killed and his body was lying near the Musi river. They rushed to the spot to see the body with fatal injuries. Police said they collected forensic information and were investigating.