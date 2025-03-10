Cop Rescues Woman Dragged by Moving Train at Borivali Station

A woman was rescued by a railway police officer at Mumbai’s Borivali station after she lost her balance and was dragged by a moving train while trying to alight.

At Borivali railway station in Mumbai, a woman fell while trying to disembark from a moving train. A vigilant railway security officer acted swiftly to rescue her, preventing a potential tragedy. (Video courtesy :X)#viralvideo #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/LI5DP7SqVz — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) March 10, 2025

A video shared by the Railway Ministry shows the woman slipping and nearly falling into the gap between the train and the platform. A security personnel at the station quickly intervened, pulling her to safety and preventing a major accident.

The incident highlights the dangers of boarding or deboarding moving trains. Railway officials have urged passengers to avoid such risky actions and follow safety protocols. This is not the first such incident in Mumbai. Just days ago, a similar rescue was carried out at Charni Road station when a man slipped while trying to board a moving train. Last month, a 40-year-old man was saved at Andheri station after falling while attempting to catch a train. The Railway Ministry has been sharing such rescue videos as part of its "Mission Jeevan Raksha" initiative, aimed at spreading awareness and promoting safe travel practices.



