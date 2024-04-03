Hyderabad: Rachakonda police commissioner Tarun Joshi on Tuesday felicitated Bhongir head constable Amboju Anil Kumar for bagging the gold medal at the Asian Masters Athletic Championships in Thailand. Anil was part of the victorious 4x400 metres relay, and bagged three bronze medals in the 800 metre, 1,500 metre and 5,000 metre races.

Joshi also held a crime review meeting with Yadadri zone officials. He advised them to focus on crimes under the Pocso and SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Acts as well as pending grave cases. He directed them to treat the victims in a friendly manner. Ahead of the elections, Joshi asked the police officials to be conversant with poll-related laws and regulations and brief their juniors.