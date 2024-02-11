Hyderabad: A bomb squad sub-inspector reacted in the nick of time and performed CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to save the life of an elderly woman who had suffered a heart stroke at Valigonda on Saturday.

Bomb detection team sub-inspector Mahinder was passing by when he found some people gathering at a spot. On going there, he found an elderly woman lying unconscious. Mahinder asked the crowd to disperse so that the victim could get fresh air and immediately performed CPR.

The survivor was identified as B. Venkatamma of Bhuvanagiri district. After she recovered, Venkatamma and her family members thanked Mahinder for reacting in time and saving her life. She was later sent to a hospital.

A video of the incident that was shared on social media received hundreds of likes and appreciation for Mahinder from netizens.

Training in Detecting Fake Medicines Held

Hyderabad: The state Drugs Control Administration (DCA) on Saturday conducted a workshop to train its personnel on a range of activities on how to detect counterfeit medicines and how to go about investigating spurious drugs, at its headquarters here.

“Spurious drugs vary by nature and are difficult to detect,” TS DCA Director-General V.B. Kamalasan Reddy said. The packing, brand name and bar code are often designed to appear identical to the genuine product.

He said spurious drugs were being imported into the state from Kashipur, Uttarakhand, and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh through courier agencies. The counterfeits are falsely labelled under the names of reputed companies. The DCA had also seized antibiotics bearing the name of a fictitious and non-existing company.

DCA inspectors and assistant directors were trained on identifying counterfeiting targets, gathering intelligence, cultivating informants, sifting information and investigation skills.

Among its other actions, the DCA had seized counterfeit anti-cancer drugs at a godown in Machabolaram, busted a fake anti-ulcer drug manufacturing racket at Moosapet and spurious drug rackets at Uppal and Dilsukhnagar.