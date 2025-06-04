Cop Dies, Three Injured in Honeybee Attack at Ujjain Police Training School

Ujjain: A police inspector died while three persons were injured when they were attacked by honeybees at the Police Training School (PTS) in Ujjain on Wednesday, an official said. The incident occurred at around 3:30 PM when a beehive in a parking area of a building disintegrated, said PTS SP Anjana Tiwari.

She said the bees attacked police inspector Ramesh Dhurve and other persons standing at the location. While Dhurve succumbed to his injuries, the three others are undergoing treatment. Tiwari said the lush green surroundings of PTS campus attract bees who build hives on buildings situated on its outer premises.