Cop Dies, Three Injured in Honeybee Attack at Ujjain Police Training School

PTI
4 Jun 2025 9:31 PM IST

Inspector Ramesh Dhurve killed after bees swarm parking area; hive collapse triggered the fatal incident

A police inspector died and three others were injured in a sudden honeybee attack at Ujjain’s Police Training School after a hive broke loose.

Ujjain: A police inspector died while three persons were injured when they were attacked by honeybees at the Police Training School (PTS) in Ujjain on Wednesday, an official said. The incident occurred at around 3:30 PM when a beehive in a parking area of a building disintegrated, said PTS SP Anjana Tiwari.

She said the bees attacked police inspector Ramesh Dhurve and other persons standing at the location. While Dhurve succumbed to his injuries, the three others are undergoing treatment. Tiwari said the lush green surroundings of PTS campus attract bees who build hives on buildings situated on its outer premises.
