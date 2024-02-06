Hyderabad: Punjagutta inspector B. Durga Rao, suspended for implicating former BRS MLA Shakeel Ahmed’s driver in place of his son Mohammed Amer Raheel, in an accident at the Praja Bhavan, was arrested by a special police team with assistance of the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Guntakal on Monday.

Police produced Durga Rao before a court and sought his custody for his questioning along with another suspended inspector, Prem Kumar of Bodhan, police said.

Police said a special team headed by west zone DCP M. Vijay Kumar was tracking Durga Rao’s mobile after he went underground. It surfaced at Guntakal and the police alerted the local GRP.

Sources said Durga Rao was in constant touch with Panjagutta police station staff. He was also in touch with Ahmed. On January 31, police commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy had transferred the entire Panjagutta police station staff comprising 86 personnel.

This is a warning to all police personnel, DCP Vijay Kumar said.

Sources said there was no hardcore policing at the Panjagutta station, there was negligence and hiding the facts from seniors. An accused handed over by the people to the Panjagutta police fled while he was in police custody at the hospital.