Mani Shankar Aiyar's Pakistan remarks stirs up controversy

New Delhi: Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's recent comments about Pakistan have stirred up a controversy, with his party distancing itself from his remarks while the BJP seized upon them. Aiyar claimed that an old video resurfaced due to the BJP's election campaign, where he suggested India should engage with Pakistan, given its possession of nuclear weapons.





The BJP accused the Congress of sympathizing with Pakistan and its terrorism, citing Aiyar's remarks. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera clarified that Aiyar's views do not represent the party's stance, emphasizing the Congress's disagreement with his comments.

Khera highlighted a video of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar advising caution towards China, implying that old remarks shouldn't be selectively used. He accused the BJP of diverting attention from Prime Minister Modi's actions.



The BJP further pointed out controversial statements made by other Congress leaders, such as Vijay Wadettiwar's remarks on Hemant Karkare's death and Charanjit Singh Channi's dismissal of a recent terror incident. The BJP alleges a pattern of Congress leaders' remarks apologizing for Pakistan's terrorism.



Despite the Congress distancing itself from Aiyar's comments, the BJP asserts a consistent pattern in the statements made by Congress leaders, likening it to the handling of previous controversies involving Sam Pitroda's remarks.