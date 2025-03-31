Row Over Illegal Mining After Trivendra Singh Rawat's Casteist Remark

The controversy surrounding illegal mining in Uttarakhand took a dramatic turn following controversial remarks made by Haridwar MP and former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. Speaking in Parliament on Friday, Rawat accused the state of rampant illegal mining, which was refuted by Brajesh Sant, the Dalit IAS officer and state Secretary of Mining. Sant's rebuttal led Rawat to make a shocking statement, "Lions do not hunt dogs," which many perceived as a casteist slur directed at Sant.

The remarks have drawn widespread backlash, leading to protests in Haridwar's Jaatwada area. The Uttarakhand IAS Association formally condemned Rawat’s comment, passing a resolution that emphasized the dignity and respect owed to civil servants. The association urged political leaders to refrain from undermining public officials, highlighting the negative impact such statements can have on morale and efficiency.

Meanwhile, political leaders weighed in on the issue of illegal mining. BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt downplayed Rawat’s comments, defending the party’s policies on legal mining. Opposition leader Yashpal Arya, however, accused the government of shielding illegal mining operations, particularly along the Ganga River.

Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat criticized both central and state governments for inaction on illegal mining, while condemning Rawat's statement against Sant. As the controversy continues, the Uttarakhand High Court has ordered strict action against illegal mining, though reports indicate that such activities persist, especially in regions like Bageshwar.

The growing unrest has prompted the Uttarakhand IAS Association to call for a broader reassessment of how public officials are treated, ensuring they are respected in their professional capacities.