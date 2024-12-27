Controversy Erupts Over Venue for Manmohan Singh’s Last Rites

New Delhi:A controversy erupted over the last rites of former prime minister Manmohan Singh scheduled to be performed at Nigambodh Ghat on Saturday.

“It has been decided by the Government that State funeral will be accorded to Dr. Manmohan Singh. The funeral will take place at 11:45 am on 28th December, 2024 at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi,” the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a communication.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have the funeral of Singh at a place where his memorial can be built. He also said it would be befitting a leader of Singh's stature and in keeping with past traditions of having memorials of statesmen and former prime ministers at the very place of their funerals.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed shock and disbelief over the Centre not acceding to the request of Singh's family for cremation at a place where an “appropriate and historic memorial” may be built to commemorate his “unparalleled services to the nation”.

“It is inexplicable why the government is showing such disrespect to the great leader who was the only member of the Sikh community to rise to become the Prime Minister,” Badal said in a post on X.