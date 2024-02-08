Contractors Allege Corruption by Karnataka Govt Officials

Bengaluru: The president of Karnataka State Contractors Association, Bengaluru Kempanna on Thursday levelled allegations that corruption continues even in the Congress ruled State Government but under the Congress government in Karnataka that the corruption is among officials concerned. Previously, Contractors Association had levelled 40 percent “commission” allegations against Ministers in the BJP led State Government.



At a press conference in Bengaluru, Kempanna stated that in the previous State Government of Bharatiya Janata Party some MLAs/Ministers had demanded 40 percent commission from the contractors’ to get works awarded from the State Government but in the incumbent State Government officials concerned have the upper hand and they demand commission from contractors but Kempanna stated that he was unaware of commission demanded by MLAs or Ministers in the Congress government.Kempanna alleged that “Officials concerned exercise control over the State Government” and stated that package contract works should not be given but officials concerned award package contract works to a particular contractor while local contractors are denied works contractors.For instance, he said, in a taluk, there will be about 60 works and in a package contract all these 60 works will go to a particular contractor and local contractors will be affected and they will not have any works. But, officials concerned are citing that they have orders to proceed with package contracts.Kempanna alleged that there is rampant corruption in the Police Housing Corporation and that a particular person is calling all the shots besides officials concerned act according to their whims and fancies and make payments to contractors as their wishes without going by seniority list.The Association members would meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar urging both of them to initiate steps to set things right. To a query, he said, he would reveal the names of the officials concerned who have demanded "commission" from contractors at an appropriate time and stated that he fears none.