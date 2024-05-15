Contesting Candidates Relax After 58 Days

Kakinada: On Tuesday, the day after elections in the erstwhile East Godavari district, many political leaders, including candidates who contested the polls, got up late.

They went on to relax throughout Tuesday after the hectic 58 days of their campaigning.

Incidentally, many vendors, who supplied flex boards, cars, autos, DJ sound boxes and so on, arrived at the candidates’ doorsteps and offices. According to them, it is important that they collect their payment. It will be impossible for them to get their payments after the results.

According to a flex board supplier in Kakinada, after the 2019 elections, he had to go around the house of a candidate for one year to collect his dues. Yet, he got only half the payment.

This time, he has taken the precaution of collecting advance from four contestants in Kakinada district for supplying banners and other campaign materials. He has to collect the balance now.

Answering a question, a trader said they would send a letter and receipts to the Election Commission authorities for the material supplied. Candidates will then have to pay their dues, as they will have to show the expenditure on the specific goods that they list.

Some followers of contesting candidates are going around collecting the booth wise poll data to assess the winning chances of their candidates.

Many YSRC leaders of the opinion that voting during the morning had gone in favour of the opposition TD or Jana Sena. But YSRC voters started fathering from afternoon and their numbers persisted till closure of the poll. They lined up at some of the polling booths even till late in the night.

This assessment has given a ray of hope to YSRC candidates in Kakinada and Konaseema districts. They are expecting cross voting in favour of YSRC Lok Sabha candidate Chalamalasetty Sunil. However, alliance candidate Uday Srinivas is confident of scoring a win.