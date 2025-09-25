Container Truck Plunges Into Harabhangi Dam In Odisha’s Gajapati; Driver Escapes Unhurt

Bhubaneswar: A major mishap was reported in Odisha’s Gajapati district on Thursday after a container truck plunged into the Harabhangi Dam near Kristapur village under Adaba police limits.

The truck, en route from Rayagada to Cuttack, reportedly lost control while negotiating a turn and veered off the road into the reservoir. The driver, who was travelling alone, had a narrow escape by jumping out of the vehicle just in time.

Fortunately, the container was empty, averting any further risk. On being informed, personnel from Mohana Fire Services and Adaba police rushed to the spot and launched a search and recovery operation. However, the high water level in the dam following incessant rainfall has hampered efforts to trace the sunken vehicle.

Preliminary reports suggest that the truck lost balance at a turning near the dam. Police have begun questioning the driver and initiated an investigation into the incident.

Officials confirmed that while the driver’s timely reaction saved his life, the container remains submerged in the dam.