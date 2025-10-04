Consumer Affairs Probes E-Commerce Cash on Delivery Charges
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi calls extra COD charges ‘dark patterns,’ vows strict action against violators
The Department of Consumer Affairs has initiated a detailed investigation into complaints against e-commerce platforms charging additional fees for cash-on-delivery (COD) payments.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi described such practices as “dark patterns” on X (formerly Twitter), saying they mislead and exploit consumers. He assured strict action against violators to safeguard consumer rights and enhance transparency in India’s rapidly growing e-commerce sector.
The probe follows multiple consumer grievances highlighting ambiguous charges imposed by e-commerce firms. One X user shared their experience of being billed Rs 226 under vague headings such as “offer handling fee,” “payment handling fee,” and “protect promise fee.” The user compared these charges sarcastically to “Rain Fee” levied by food delivery platforms like Zomato, Swiggy, and Zepto, questioning the rationale behind the fees.
The Department of Consumer Affairs has urged e-commerce firms to provide clear billing practices and warned of strict enforcement against platforms that continue to impose misleading charges, emphasizing the government’s commitment to protecting consumer interests.