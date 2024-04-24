Constitution is in Danger in the BJP Administration: Siddaramaiah

Kalaburagi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the constitution is in danger in the BJP administration and stressed the need to protect it.



"People must support the party committed to safeguarding the nation's interests when entrusted with power," Siddaramaiah said while addressing the Prajadhwani program in Aland.



Pointing fingers at the BJP government, Siddaramaiah lamented the lack of programs benefiting the underprivileged, Dalits, backward classes, and minorities during Narendra Modi's decade-long tenure as Prime Minister.



"BJP stands against social justice, the welfare of the impoverished," Siddaramaiah accused.



Highlighting the unfulfilled promises by the Modi government, Siddaramaiah stressed the contrast with his own administration's track record.



"During our last term, we realized 158 out of 165 promises and introduced 30 new schemes. Of the assurances in the 2023 manifesto, we delivered on 82 promises and initiated 5 guarantees within 8 months of assuming office," he affirmed.



Earlier, speaking at Afzalpur, Siddaramaiah urged voters to defeat BJP MPs neglecting the grievances of the state.



Challenging Modi's governance, Siddaramaiah called for evidence of any substantial programs benefiting the poor and middle-class Indians during his ten-year tenure as Prime Minister.



Expressing confidence in the Congress candidate Radhakrishna's victory in the Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency, Siddaramaiah urged voters not to repeat past mistakes.



"Kharge's defeat in the last election was a setback for the state and the district. Let us not make the same mistake this time," Siddaramaiah cautioned.