Cop Sent to Police Lines for Dancing in Uniform at Tej Pratap's Holi Celebration

Patna: A constable posted as security guard of RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav was on Sunday sent to the police lines for dancing in uniform during Holi celebrations at the residence of the former Bihar minister. According to a statement issued by the office

बुरा न मानो होली है.....आपसी भाईचारे के इस पर्व को भी बीजेपी और आरएसएस के साथ ही इनकी ये गोदी मीडिया ने होली में आज नफरत का एक नया रंग दे दिया है...पुलिस वाले भाई हो या कोई विरोधी दल के नेता सबसे भाईचारे और उत्साह के साथ बुरा न मानो होली पर्व मनाने पर भी सियासत करना यही इनका धर्म… pic.twitter.com/THCzFgu0Vl — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) March 15, 2025

of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) on Sunday, "Constable, Deepak Kumar, posted as security guard of MLA, Tej Pratap, is sent to police lines for dancing in uniform with immediate effect. Kumar will be replaced by another constable in the security of the MLA."

VIDEO | A policeman was seen dancing on the instruction of RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav during Holi celebration at his residence in Patna. #tejpratapyadav #Holi #Patna pic.twitter.com/oCIP0kL03r — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 15, 2025

The RJD leader found himself at the centre of a fresh controversy on Saturday when the constable (posted as his security guard) was commanded by the former Bihar minister to perform a 'thumka' (pelvic thrust) or face suspension. The lurid drama unfolded at the official residence of Yadav, the elder son of former chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, during holi celebrations.