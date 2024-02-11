Constable GD examination to be held in 13 regional languages

New Delhi: The Constable GD (General Duty) Examination is one of the flagship examinations conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) attracting lakhs of youths from across the country. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Staff Selection Commission have signed an MoU to facilitate the conduct of the examination in the above-mentioned 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English. SSC has issued a notification to conduct the Constable (GD) Examination, in 2024 in 13 other regional languages, in addition to English and Hindi.

The MHA's decision will result in lakhs of youth taking part in the examination in their mother tongue/regional language which can improve their selection prospects. As a result, the reach of this examination will increase among the candidates in the entire country and everyone will get an equal opportunity for employment, the MHA said.

Recruitment is conducted annually for constable posts in the BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, CRPf, AR, SSF and NIA through this exam.