Hyderabad: TS Special Police additional DGP Swati Lakra on Monday felicitated Secretariat police constable E. Ashok Kumar for saving the life of a woman who tried to die by suicide at the Hussainsagar on Sunday.

Constable Ashok, who was on duty at the Secretariat, rushed in and rescued the woman. Netizens on X and Instagram appreciated Ashok’s timely response. ADGP Lakra, applauding his efforts, rewarded Ashok with a memento and a certificate of appreciation.