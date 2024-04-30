Top
Home » Nation

Constable Feted for Saving Life of Woman

Nation
DC Correspondent
29 April 2024 7:23 PM GMT
Constable Feted for Saving Life of Woman
x
(Image: DC)

Hyderabad: TS Special Police additional DGP Swati Lakra on Monday felicitated Secretariat police constable E. Ashok Kumar for saving the life of a woman who tried to die by suicide at the Hussainsagar on Sunday.

Constable Ashok, who was on duty at the Secretariat, rushed in and rescued the woman. Netizens on X and Instagram appreciated Ashok’s timely response. ADGP Lakra, applauding his efforts, rewarded Ashok with a memento and a certificate of appreciation.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana Telangana Special News Swati Lakra 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X