Consider Upper Age Limit Extension for Government Jobs: HC Tells State Government

DC Correspondent
28 Feb 2024 4:00 PM GMT
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday asked the state government to consider extending the upper age limit from 44 to 51 as eligibility criteria for employment notifications, as a one-time measure, given the long gap in issuing notifications since the bifurcation of erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh.

Justice Pulla Karthik — dealing with a petition filed by job aspirants that contended that the government was not considering their request — without expressing any opinion on merits, disposed of the petition with a direction to the government to consider the representation submitted by the petitioners and expeditiously pass appropriate orders, preferably within four weeks.


