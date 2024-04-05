Congress's Decision to Reject SDPI Support Upsets BJP Poll Strategy

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala PCC has rejected the support offered by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) known as the political arm of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, following widespread criticism unleashed by BJP accusing Congress of tying up with terror outfits.

"Our party's well-stated policy is to have no truck with communal forces of any hue," said V D Satheeshan, leader of the opposition in the Kerala legislative assembly.The SDPI had extended support stating that the Congress was at the forefront of fighting the BJP across the country. Initially, the Congress state leadership was in dilemma whether to accept or decline the public support offered by the SDPI that has a significant vote share in constituencies where the UDF is engaged in a close fight with their rivals.Political observers say the SDPI support could make or mar the chances of candidates in some constituencies and that’s the reason why the Congress was hesitant in outrightly rejecting the offer. The SDPI had secured 46,758 votes in the Malappuram constituency in the 2021 Lok Sabha by-poll. Similarly, the party's vote share in Ponnani has been hovering between 20,000 to 26,000.Besides, the party has a significant vote share in Kannur, Alappuzha and Kollam constituencies. Meanwhile the SDPI state leadership will meet on Saturday to decide the future course of action.The BJP had unleashed a hard-hitting campaign against the Congress across the country over SDPI issue. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had gone to the extent of even alleging that Rahul Gandhi is contesting in Wayanad with the backing of SDPI.The BJP leadership had dared the Congress central leadership to clarify its stand about the SDPI support and come clean on their links with terror outfits. Even the CPM-led LDF mounted an attack on Congress for accepting support from hardline communal organisations.Satheeshan says the Congress is opposed to organisations propagating majority and minority communalism alike. However, individuals are free to vote for the candidate of their choice.