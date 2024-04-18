Congress Worker Pours Petrol on Himself and Party MLA in Wanaparthy, Creates a Flutter

Hyderabad: Differences in the Congress in Wanaparthy came to the fore again. In a shocking incident, a Congress worker in Wanaparthy tried to immolate himself and tried to pour petrol on Congress MLA Tudi Megha Reddy on Thursday.



The incident happened when the MLA was admitting leaders and cadres from BRS and BJP into Congress. This was strongly opposed by local Congress leaders and workers who opposed taking their political rivals into Congress.

While the local Congress leaders and workers were raising slogans against the MLA, former sarpanch Ganesh Goud, who was carrying a petrol bottle, poured petrol on himself and also tried to pour petrol on the MLA. Tension prevailed as he tried to immolate himself.

The MLA’s supporters alleged that the followers of Congress leader and vice-chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board (TSPB) G. Chinna Reddy were behind these protests. Police rushed to the spot and dispersed the protesters. Supporters of Megha Reddy warned Chinna Reddy against indulging in petty politics.