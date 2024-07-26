West Bengal: Congress Worker Tied to Tree and Beaten To Death
Kolkata: Police arrested five persons in connection with the Congress worker murder case in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal on Thursday.
Congress worker was allegedly beaten to death. The event happened close to the victim's worker's home in Maynaguri's Hathat colony, which is under the Khargrabari-1 gram panchayat.
It is said that a group tied Manik Roy to a tree and beat him with iron rods and sticks leading to his death on Wednesday night. According to the authorities, he was murdered because of a dispute with his neighbours.
Adhir Chowdhury, the president of WBPCC, and members of his family alleged that some of the attackers were members of the Trinamool Congress, the party in power in the state.
The Congress and Manik Roy's family claimed that the party worker was compelled to leave his home following the Lok Sabha election due to threats he received from local goons backed by the TMC.
Roy began to reside in the town of Siliguri, where he was employed as a security guard. He came on Sunday last week But thugs supporting the TMC bound him to a tree and thrashed him. In Bengal, this is the horror of the ruling party, Soumya Aich Roy, a congressman, told The Indian Express.
"It seems that Congress workers have no right to pursue political activities in TMC-ruled West Bengal. We want a fair probe into the murder of Roy," stated Adhir Chowdhury, President of the West Bengal Congress.
Congress attacked the TMC over the murder of a party worker, while the ruling party denounced attempts to politicise the case and demanded an extensive investigation.
TMC MP Kunal Ghosh told the news agency PTI that while it was a tragic tragedy, nobody should be spared. Kunal Ghosh argued that any attempt to politicise this should be rejected.
Source : Deccan Chronicle
