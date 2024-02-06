Congress Wins No-trust Vote in Khanapur Municipality

Adilabad: Khanapur municipal chairman Rajender and vice chairman Khaleel of BRS lost the no-trust motion moved by the councillors irrespective of party affiliations against them on Monday. Nine out of the total 12 councillors participated in the no-confidence vote.

Of the 12, there are five councillors each of BRS and Congress, one BJP councillor and one independent councillor. RDO Rathna Kalyani announced that the dissent ward councillors won the no-confidence motion they had moved.

It is said that the Congress played a role in the no-confidence motion so as to make its councillors chairman and vice-chairman. Earlier, the chairman and vice-chairman of Khanapur got a stay order from the High Court on the no-confidence motion moved against them and later it was vacated.

On the other hand, Kothagudem RDO Sirisha announced that the no-confidence motion moved by BRS councillors against the Yellandu municipal chairman failed. Out of 24 councillors, 19 took part in the vote. The municipal chairman and four councillors of the BRS are affiliated with the Congress now.

While BRS leaders alleged that Congress leaders kidnapped one of their councillors Kokku Nageshwar Rao to win the no-confidence motion moved against chairman Venkateshwarlu of Yellandu municipality in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on the directions of MLA Koram Kanakaiah. They alleged that police also violated the orders of the High Court in providing security for their councillors.