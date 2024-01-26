Congress Will Win 14 LS Seats in TS, BRS Will be Buried: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and TPCC president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy called upon Congress leaders and workers to work with coordination to win at least 14 seats out of 17 in Telangana in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a convention of Congress BLAs (booth-level agents) of Telangana at LB Stadium here on Thursday, they said the Congress came to power in Telangana recently due to the hardwork and sincere efforts made by party workers and BLAs and they should work the same fighting spirit for Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth Reddy went ballistic against BRS leaders K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao, dubbing them as "Billa-Ranga" and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao as 'Charles Sobhraj'.

The Chief Minister said that after the Congress defeated the BRS in recent Assembly polls, the BRS is currently lying in a state of coma and he will bury the BRS after the Lok Sabha polls by ensuring that it will not get a single seat.

Revanth Reddy said that the Congress has only shown a trailer for the BRS in Assembly polls and it will show 'real cinema' in the Lok Sabha polls. He announced that the Congress government will implement two more guarantees from February.

The Chief Minister slammed the BRS leaders for criticising the newly-formed Congress government for not fulfilling Six Guarantees and poll promises made during Assembly polls.

"The Congress government is not even 50-day old. But Billa Ranga are accusing the Congress of failing to fulfil poll promises. We are already implementing two guarantees and we are making efforts to implement two more guarantees from February," Revanth Reddy said.

Stating that the Congress had promised to fulfil all the Six Guarantees within 100 days of coming to power during Assembly polls, Revanth Redy said, "We are committed to it. The BRS government ruled for 3,650 days and failed to fulfil major poll promises of 2BHK houses, 3 acre land for Dalits, etc. We have not even completed 50 days but already implemented two guarantees out of six. Over 10 lakh women already availed free bus travel scheme under Mahalakshmi guarantee."

Referring to the claims made by Rama Rao and Harish Rao that 'tiger' (KCR) will be back soon, Revanth Reddy said, "Let the tiger come. We have cages. We will capture the tiger."

Speaking at the event, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantees reminding him about his previous promises of providing two crore jobs every year and depositing Rs 15 lakhs in the bank accounts of every Indian.

The Congress president expressed confidence that 28 parties which have come together under the I.N.D.I.A. banner, will defeat the BJP in the coming elections.

Kharge said the role of booth level agents was very important for strengthening the party and its victory. He said the way the Congress workers worked hard during assembly elections, they will need to work the same way for the parliamentary elections also.

The Congress president congratulated the Telangana government led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for already having implemented two of the six guarantees the party had made before the elections.

He said two more will be fulfilled very soon and the remaining two will be fulfilled in the next 2-3 months. He announced that the Telangana Model of governance will be replicated across the country.

Drawing a contrast with Prime Minister Modi’s guarantees, the AICC president referred to the newspaper advertisements mentioning such guarantees in his name. Questioning these guarantees, he asked what happened to the guarantee of two crore jobs every year and Rs 15 lakh deposit in everybody’s bank account.

Kharge accused the Prime Minister of trying to end democracy and all the democratic institutions in the country. He cautioned people against being deceived by Modi’s false promises once again saying it will further endanger democracy. Besides, he also referred to Modi’s diversionary tactics, saying sometimes, he will mention Pakistan, sometime China and sometimes God.

The Congress president also took a dig at the Prime Minister for preventing all his ministerial colleagues and senior BJP leaders from attending the inaugural function at Ayodhya to get all the publicity himself.

He pointed out that he did not even let L.K. Advani or Murli Manohar Joshi, both of whom had been associated with the temple movement for a long time, come to Ayodhya.

Instead, he added, Modi wanted to be by himself alone and get all the publicity himself at the cost of the country's exchequer. He said, it was not Modi’s money that was wasted on his publicity, but that of the people of the country.

Kharge observed that religion is a matter of personal faith. He pointed out even a smaller house has a place for a deity in it.

The Congress president told Modi that people had elected him to provide jobs and food to them. He said people did not have jobs to earn money to feed themselves, while the inflation was all time high. He said the gap between the rich and poor was growing as the poor were getting poorer and the rich richer.

Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and minister Ponnam Prabhakar slammed .Rama Rao for making abusive remarks against Congress leaders in Karimnagar on Wednesday. They warned Rama Rao to mind his language else Congress workers will not tolerate and teach him a fitting lesson.