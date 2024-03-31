Congress will Win 14 LS Seats in Telangana: Uttam

He was addressing the Nalgonda parliamentary constituency election preparatory meeting at Mattampally in Huzurnagar. More than 10,000 Congress workers from the Assembly segments of Huzurnagar, Kodad, Suryapet, Miryalaguda, Devarkonda, Nagarjunasagar and Nalgonda participated in the meeting.

Among others who addressed the meeting were AICC in-charge Deepa Das Munshi, ministers Komatireddy Venkatreddy and Tummala Nageswara Rao, senior leader K. Jana Reddy, MLAs, MLCs and the party’s Nalgonda LS candidate K. Raghuveer Reddy.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, who won as Nalgonda MP in 2019, declared that the party would will retain the seat with a record majority.



"I have been elected from the Nalgonda region seven times as MLA and MP. Your unwavering support for the Congress has been instrumental in my victory. This is the result of the Congress cadre's hard work, sacrifices and dedication. During my tenure as the MP, I have facilitated significant developmental activities," Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

He accused the BJP government of betraying the farmer's community. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in 2016 promised to double farmers income by 2022 but failed. Instead, farmers had been burdened by GST on agricultural equipment and input materials.



Questioning the credibility of the BJP leaders campaigning in Telangana state, especially Modi, Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded clarification on the promised creation of two crore jobs annually.



The Congress leader said that the Modi government had failed to honour the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act of establishing a railway coach factory at Kazipet and a steel factory at Bayyaram. Similarly, he said that the promises of establishing a tribal university, a turmeric board, and other decisions have been pending for nine years.

He slammed the Centre for cancelling the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project in Hyderabad that was approved by the UPA government, which could have generated approximately 50 lakh jobs. He said that not a single poor family in Telangana state had received a house from the Centre.

Deepa Das Munshi said that Nalgonda had always been a Congress citadel. She urged the voters to continue their support and elect Raghuveer Reddy in the elections.

Venkatreddy said that within 100 days of coming to power, the Congress government had implemented various welfare schemes besides honouring the Six Guarantees. He said that millions of families have benefited from schemes like gas cylinders at `500 each and free travel for women in RTC buses.