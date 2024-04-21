Congress Urges Caution Amid Murder of Neha Hiremath, Condemns BJP's Love Jihad Narrative

Mangaluru: In the wake of the tragic murder of Neha Hiremath, the Congress party is proceeding with caution, ensuring the sensitive matter is handled appropriately and safeguarding against any potential politicization by the BJP.

While BJP leaders have defined the incident as a case of Love Jihad, Congress has rebuked BJP for politicizing the tragedy during the election period.

Neha Hiremath, daughter of Niranjan Hiremath, a Congress corporator of Hubballi-Dharwad City Corporation, was fatally stabbed on the college campus last Thursday. Fayaz, her former classmate, the accused, has been apprehended by the police.

According to sources Fayaz, hailing from Belagavi district, had persistently pursued Neha's attention. Neha had told her family about Fayaz's advances. It is said that Neha's family's efforts to arrange marriage proposals for her incensed Fayaz.

The BJP has unequivocally termed this incident as an instance of Love Jihad.

"This is a clear case of Love Jihad. Neha's refusal to comply with Fayaz's proposal led to her tragic demise," Hubballi-Dharwad Central MLA Mahesh Tenginakai told Deccan Chronicle.

He has also criticized the state government's handling of the case, questioning the emergence of photos from Fayaz's mobile and their subsequent circulation on social media.

MLA Aravind Bellad further accused the Congress of fostering an environment conducive to anti-social elements due to its appeasement policies, lamenting the lack of security guarantees for women.

In response, Congress leaders are striving to counter the BJP's narrative while ensuring statements are not misconstrued.

"BJP is exploiting the situation for political gains. Any attempt to polarize will only benefit them," remarked a senior Congress leader, who did not want to be quoted.

Hanagal Congress MLA Srinivas Mane emphasized the need for sensitivity and responsibility in handling the situation, urging restraint from political maneuvering.

Labor Minister and senior Congress leader Santosh Lad, while refraining from extensive comment, noted that the BJP tends to politicize such incidents.

"Appropriate action has been taken, with the arrest of the accused and ongoing investigation," he stated.

As the BJP intensifies its offensive, Congress remains vigilant, striving to address the incident impartially without affiliating it with any caste or community. With elections approaching, Congress wants to avoid alienating any community or caste while ensuring justice for Neha Hiremath.