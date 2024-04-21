Congress Trying to Evade Poll Promises: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: The Congress using evasive tactics to put off pressure from the people, particularly farmers, farm workers and women to fulfill the Six Guarantees and 400 promises by setting a new deadline of August 15, TS BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said on Saturday.

Kishan Reddy said that Union home minister Amit Shah will arrive in the state on April 25 to take part in the election campaign. BJP general secretary Sunil Bansal will arrive on Sunday. He said the party was focusing on door to door campaigns instead of big public meetings.

Addressing a press conference, Kishan Reddy said the Congress during the Assembly poll campaign had distributed pamphlets with Sonia Gandhi’s signature as her letters to voters and gave full-page advertisements, with a clear commitment to honour the poll promises within 100 days of coming to power.

Five months later, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was still not clear when the poll promises would be implemented. “He is stating that the promises will be fulfilled after August 15, with a clear conspiracy to evade the issue till the local body elections" Kishan Reddy said. “What moral right the Congress leaders have to seek votes for the Lok Sabha polls.”

Terming the Congress and the BRS as twins and `bade bhai and chote bhai,’ Kishan Reddy said that both the parties had corruption in their DNA and indulged in family politics. “The BRS has completely lost the trust of voters and landed in such a situation where the party is fighting to retain its deposit,” he said.

Congress workers are fearing to face the voters due to their utter failure in fulfilling the poll promises. He claimed. The BRS took 10 years to disappear from state politics and the Congress will be in the same situation in four and a half years.

Referring to Revanth Reddy’s comments that the BJP will help the Delhi liquor scam accused, BRS MLC K. Kavitha to get bail, Kishan Reddy asked whether the Chief Minister could arrange for bail for all those arrested in different cases in Telangana state.

“Revanth Reddy must understand that KCR’s daughter is one of the accused along with Delhi CM Kejriwal in beer and brandy (liquor) cases and the BJP is no way concerned with it.” he said.

On BRS MLAs joining the Congress, Kishan Reddy said that the people are disgusted over such acts just four months after the Assembly elections. How can KCR face the people when his MLAs are joining the Congress, he asked.

Kishan Reddy handed over A-form and B-form to Boora Narsaiah Goud, the party candidate from Bhuvanagiri Lok Sabha seat.