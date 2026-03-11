Congress to Protest Across State Against LPG Price Hike

Mumbai:Maharashtra Congress will hold a statewide protest on Thursday against LPG cylinder price hike. The demonstration will be held in all districts of the state. Congress legislative party leader Vijay Wadettiwar also raised the issue in the legislative assembly and demanded government’s clarification on the situation.

Adv. Ganesh Patil, Vice President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, informed that leaders, office-bearers, and workers from various cells and departments will hold protests in all districts across the state. “The Central Government has rubbed salt into the wounds of the common man, who is already reeling under high inflation, by suddenly hiking LPG gas prices. The price of domestic gas cylinders has been increased by Rs 60, while commercial cylinders have seen a steep rise of Rs 115. Alongside the price hike, the gas booking period has also been extended. A severe shortage has led to the closure of hotels. This protest is being organised to demand an immediate rollback of this unjust price hike and to ensure that domestic and commercial gas cylinders are easily available to consumers,” he said.



The state Congress also said the government’s claim that there is no shortage is false. “The Narendra Modi-led Central Government lacks any planning for gas and fuel supply, the brunt of which is being borne by the common public. Due to the Gulf War, a significant gas shortage is being felt, forcing people to stand in long queues. Many in the hotel and catering business are on the verge of shutting down,” the party said in a statement.



Raising the issue in the Legislative Assembly, Mr. Wadettiwar said that a “severe” shortage of cooking gas has been caused by the conflict in West Asia. He claimed that nearly 30 per cent of hotels in Mumbai and Nagpur have been closed because of the gas shortage.





