Congress to Launch LS poll Campaign on March 6

Hyderabad: The Congress will launch its campaign for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections from Mahabubnagar on March 6 with a public meeting of TPCC president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the MVS College ground.

Revanth Reddy has already announced the candidature of Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy for the Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha seat. Party sources said that Revanth Reddy has asked party leaders to organise public meetings in all the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in March and April. He reportedly told them that the party high command is expected to release the list of candidates in a week’s time.

Revanth Reddy has called for stepping up campaigning from the next week as the Election Commission was likely to release the poll schedule any time after March 10. He said he too will remain focussed on Lok Sabha elections from March 10 and meet leaders and cadre from every parliamentary constituency. The Chief Minister told them that the government would launch its fifth guarantee scheme of Indiramma houses on March 11.

He said that survey reports indicate that people were happy with the functioning and performance of the Congress government since assuming office.

He urged party leaders and cadre to reach out to every household and seek their support explaining the benefits of the five guarantees launched by the Congress government.