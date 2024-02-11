Congress to Hold Protests Against Law and Order Situation in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress is planning to organise a massive protest with the help of alliance partners of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) against the Eknath Shinde government in backdrop of the deteriorating law and order situation. Congress's Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday held a meeting with the party’s core committee members at Tilak Bhavan in Mumbai.

A senior Congress leader, who is part of the core committee, said that the party would organise a two-days convention in Lonavala to decide a road map for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Speaking with the reporters after the meeting, Mr. Chennithala said that the current dispensation has failed to maintain the law and order situation in the state. “The home minister's responsibility is to maintain the law and order situation in the state, which has completely collapsed in Maharashtra. Mr. Fadnavis is responsible for it,” he said.

Mr. Chennithala also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government for intimidating the opposition parties leaders through ED and CBI.

“The current government is not elected by the people in the state but by the central agencies. The BJP toppled the Congress government in Karnataka by using the ED and CBI and formed their government. But in subsequent assembly elections in Karnataka, the people defeated the BJP and elected the Congress. The same thing will be repeated in Maharashtra,” the Maharashtra’s Congress in-charge said.

Mr. Chennithala confirmed that the Congress is going to organise a state level convention on 16 and 17 February in Lonavala. “Congress party national president Mallikarjun Kharge will inaugurate the convention via video conferencing. Around 350 leaders including all national leaders and state leaders will attend it. The roadmap for the Lok Sabha election will be decided in the convention,” Mr. Chennithala said.

A senior Congress leader told this newspaper that the party will take the issue of the deteriorated law and order situation before the public by organising a massive protest. “We discussed this issue in the meeting of the core committee members. It has been decided to involve all alliance partners and organise a joint massive protest against the government at the state level and in all the districts of the state,” the senior Congress leader said.