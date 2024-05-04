Congress Targets 18 Parliamentary Seats in Karnataka

Mangaluru: Amidst fervent speculation, Congress leaders in Karnataka have set their sights on securing over 18 parliamentary seats in the upcoming elections.



Their optimism stems from the remarkable performance in the last year's assembly elections, where they clinched 135 seats, coupled with the successful implementation of five guarantee schemes.

"We secured 135 assembly seats in the previous election. If we translate this victory, it would equate to 18 parliamentary seats," KPCC working president Manjunath Bhandary told Deccan Chronicle.

"Our track record of delivering on these promises has resonated positively with the people. Therefore, we are confident of surpassing 18 seats in the parliamentary elections," he expressed hope.

Bhandary emphasized the comparative failures of the BJP government in fulfilling promises in 10 years, contrasting them with Congress's successful implementation of assurances within months of coming to power.

He also highlighted Prime Minister Modi's recent speeches, criticizing the absence of a report card on the government's achievements and instead focusing on tangential issues like 'Mangalsutra,' which, according to him, indicates BJP's apprehension.

Congress leaders are eyeing and setting strategies to win those cosntiteuncies in North Karnataka region where the party had lost the last election by a small margin and also those places where there is unhappiness within BJP.