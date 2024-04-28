Congress Taking Forward 'Social Justice' Agenda Through ‘Nyay’ Guarantee Cards

Adilabad: The Congress is taking its ‘social justice' agenda through ‘Nyay Guarantee cards’ to the voters' doorsteps as part of its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in Adilabad constituency.

The party leaders are distributing guarantee cards with promises of ‘Yuva Nyay’, ‘Kisan Nyay’, ‘Bhagidari Nyay’, ‘Nari Nyay’ and ‘Shramik Nyay’.

AICC leader Rahul Gandhi has spoken much about these ‘Paanch Nyay’ during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and included them in the party’s manifesto.

Voters who have received myay guarantee cards will also receive messages and phone calls from the Congress war room seeking their votes for their Adilabad candidate.

The party’s Adilabad town president Gudipalli Nagesh said that people have been responding positively to the initiative during their house-to-house campaign in villages and towns. He hoped for a replication of the Assembly success in the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana.

The Congress is offering jobs with Rs.1 lakh salary to the unemployed youth under ‘Yuva Nyay, offering crop loan waiver and MSP as per the M.S. Swaminathan Commission formula and providing legal safeguards under the ‘Kisan Nyay and caste census for social and economic equality among the people and different communities under ‘Bhagidari Nyay’ and Rs.1 lakh financial assistance to one woman in a family under ‘Nari Nyay’, Rs.400 as minimum daily wages, including for labourers of MGNREGS under ‘Shramik Nyay.’

Panchayat raj minister Seethakka participated in the party cadre meeting in Bejjur and Chinthalamanepalli mandals on Saturday. Party candidate Atram Suguna also spoke. She said they were campaigning in the villages and exposing the failures of the BJP and BRS and their autocratic rule in the last ten years.