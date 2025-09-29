Congress Takes Dig at PM Modi Over Op Sindoor Post for India's Asia Cup Win

New Delhi: Congress takes a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his social media post comparing the India-Pakistan Asia Cup final to Operation Sindoor on Sunday.

"Sometimes I doubt if PM Modi has any knowledge of foreign policy and diplomacy. If we played, we should have played with sportsman spirit," Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said.

Talking to PTI, he opined, "Sports should be medium to normalise differences in the world and should not be mixed with foreign relations."



Earlier in a post on X, PM Modi likened the India-Pakistan final in the Asia Cup to Operation Sindoor, and said the outcome remained the same and India won.

#OperationSindoor on the games field.



Outcome is the same - India wins!



Congrats to our cricketers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2025

