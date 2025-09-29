 Top
Home » Nation

Congress Takes Dig at PM Modi Over Op Sindoor Post for India's Asia Cup Win

Nation
DC Web Desk
29 Sept 2025 3:55 PM IST

PM Modi likened the India-Pakistan final in the Asia Cup to Operation Sindoor, and said the outcome remained the same and India won

Congress Takes Dig at PM Modi Over Op Sindoor Post for Indias Asia Cup Win
x
Combination image showing Team India players during Asia Cup final and PM Modi (Photos: X)

New Delhi: Congress takes a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his social media post comparing the India-Pakistan Asia Cup final to Operation Sindoor on Sunday.

"Sometimes I doubt if PM Modi has any knowledge of foreign policy and diplomacy. If we played, we should have played with sportsman spirit," Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said.

Talking to PTI, he opined, "Sports should be medium to normalise differences in the world and should not be mixed with foreign relations."

Earlier in a post on X, PM Modi likened the India-Pakistan final in the Asia Cup to Operation Sindoor, and said the outcome remained the same and India won.

"Operation Sindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers," he wrote.

India had named its military operation "Operation Sindoor" following the Pahalgam terror attack, as it targeted terrorists based in Pakistan and then engaged in a conflict with the Pakistani military.
Tilak Varma, the sinewy left-hander, produced a heady cocktail of chutzpah and discretion to guide India to their ninth Asia Cup title, following a five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling final on Sunday.
Needing 10 off the last over, Tilak deposited the controversial trouble monger Haris Rauf into mid-wicket stands before Rinku Singh, getting his first hit of the tournament, sent the Indian fans into delirium with a winning boundary.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle with agency inputs )
PM Modi Asia Cup 2025 india vs pakistan Congress 
India 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X