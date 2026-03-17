Congress Suspends Three Odisha MLAs for Cross-Voting in Rajya Sabha Polls

Bhubaneswar: The Congress on Tuesday suspended three of its Odisha legislators—Ramesh Jena, Dasarathi Gamang and Sofia Firdous—for allegedly defying the party whip and cross-voting during the 2026 Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha.

The disciplinary action came a day after the election, amid mounting indications that some opposition legislators had backed a candidate supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Congress leadership described the move as a serious breach of party discipline and ideological commitment.

In a statement issued here, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) said the three MLAs had violated the official party whip and acted against the interests of the organisation. “Taking serious note of their conduct, the party has decided to suspend them with immediate effect,” the PCC said.

The party indicated that the suspension could be followed by stricter disciplinary measures if the allegations are confirmed. Pradesh Congress Committee media cell chairman Arabinda Das said the party is examining the circumstances surrounding the cross-voting and would take further steps after completing an internal review.

Earlier in the day, PCC president Bhakta Charan Das acknowledged that cross-voting had taken place and said the matter had been formally reported to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for further consideration.

Expressing surprise over the development, Das said he was particularly taken aback by the alleged conduct of Jena, noting that such a move had not been anticipated. He also made it clear that the suspended legislators would not be allowed to sit with the Congress Legislature Party in the Odisha Assembly until the matter is resolved.

The episode has triggered fresh political ripples in the state, where the Rajya Sabha contest witnessed unusual voting patterns and allegations of cross-party support. Observers say the incident has also laid bare internal strains within the Congress unit in Odisha at a time when the party is attempting to rebuild its organisational strength in the state.

The Congress leadership is expected to take a final call on additional disciplinary action, including possible expulsion, in the coming days after consultations with the central leadership.