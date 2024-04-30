Congress govt in Karnataka answerable for delay in action against Revanna: Amit Shah

Guwahati: Union home minister Amit Shah here on Tuesday said that the Congress government in Karnataka is answerable for the delay in acting against complaints of alleged sexual misconduct against former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson and NDA candidate Prajwal Revanna.

Asserting that the BJP stand is clear on the issue - that it is with the "Matri Shakti" (women power), Mr Shah told reporters, "The BJP's stand is clear that we stand with the 'Matri Shakti' of the country.”

Advocating a probe into the scandal that rocked Karnataka, Mr Sha said, “It is very serious, we cannot tolerate it. We want to ask Congress that despite being in power, why hasn't the government acted yet? Priyanka (Gandhi Vadra) ji should ask their chief minister and deputy chief minister.”

Mr Shah also alleged that the Congress was spreading lies that the BJP intends to change the constitution and end reservations if it returns to power for a third term.

Asserting that the BJP is heading towards its goal of 400-plus Lok Sabha seats with the blessings and support of people, he said, “The Congress is spreading lies about the saffron party changing the constitution and ending reservations... We do not see voters as minority or majority; the BJP will win 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam.”

He also slammed the Congress for practising the politics of appeasement since the very beginning, and said that it wants to save the little of what is remaining of their support base.

“The BJP does not believe in reservations on the basis of religion... We are also in favour of implementing the Uniform Civil Code across the country and ensuring that there is one law for people of all religions,” the home minister said.

In a secular country, it is not right to have laws based on religion, and this is against the spirit of the constitution, said Mr Shah. He also condemned the Congress’ promise to bring back the Muslim Personal Law in its manifesto.

To a question, the home minister asserted that the BJP was getting a “very good response” from voters in the southern states.

The union minister also regretted that Rahul Gandhi and his party was taking the politics in the country to a “new low”. Referring to the doctored video of him that was shared on social media handles of the Telangana Congress, Mr Shah said, “Their (Congress) frustration has reached to such a level that they have spread fake videos of me and several other BJP leaders. The chief ministers, state president and others have also done the work of forwarding this fake video… Today, a prominent leader of the Congress party is facing a criminal offence. This action is indicative of their frustration and disappointment. Ever since Rahul Gandhi took charge of the Congress, he has been working to take the level of politics to a new low…”

Mr Shah also condemned the video circulated by Congress leaders, alleging that it was an attempt to attract “public support.” “I believe that the attempt to get public support by circulating fake videos is condemnable and should never be done by any major party in Indian politics…,” Mr Shah said.

Mr Shah had arrived here on Monday evening and held a roadshow for the party's Guwahati candidate Bijuli Kalita Medhi.